“These victories simply mean everything to me”

"I've already had a few successes at other levels, but these victories here simply mean everything to me because they took place on the professional stage, exactly where I want to be." Snooker ace Florian Nüßle's joy was clear to see. The Salzburger-by-choice was one of only three amateurs to make it through to the main competition of the Welsh Open, which starts on Monday. There he will face three-time world champion Mark Williams from Wales.