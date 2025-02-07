"That was the best run I've ever had in my career"

And was rewarded for her nerves with the biggest success of her career. When Stephie crossed the finish line one tenth and 2.61 meters ahead of Brignone, she was not yet sooo convinced of her great triumph. "Was that good?" she asked press officer Manuela Riegler. It was. Friend Christian also nodded contentedly in the stands: "At least that's a podium place." It was only when one super-G favorite after another failed to beat Venier's time that it slowly dawned on her in the leader's chair: "That was the best run I've ever shown in my career," she said proudly.