Graz eyesore to be spruced up soon
Griesplatz is at the top of the list of the most unsightly areas in the provincial capital. Now it is being redesigned - which is also urgently needed in Annenstraße.
Despite its central location, Griesplatz is not exactly one of the state capital's flagships. Rather, it enjoys an inglorious reputation as a concrete wasteland with lots of passing traffic and drab stores, as well as a crime hotspot - especially at night. The city has not made any significant structural interventions here for around 35 years. The Graz city government has announced that the go-ahead has finally been given to redesign this eyesore.
The public should contribute ideas
"Nothing has been improved on Griesplatz for far too long. A redesign is overdue," says KPÖ Mayor Elke Kahr. A corresponding planning decision is to be made in the municipal council in March. In addition to the competition tender, ideas from the public are also required. "There will be an info point on site where local residents and businesses can express their wishes," says the office of Green City Councillor for Transport Judith Schwentner. Of course, there are no details about the new square yet, but the costs for the redesign are estimated at around 16 million euros.
The city government cites more greenery, trees and shady recreational areas as well as a "well thought-out traffic reorganization" as the basic cornerstones. In view of the upcoming construction of the Josef-Huber-Gasse underpass (starting in spring 2026), a concept is being worked on to ensure that traffic from Reininghaus does not have to cross Griesplatz in future. For Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner, one thing is certain in any case: "Where car traffic dominates now, people should have priority in future."
It remains to be seen how the planned new streetcar line 8 - Jakominiplatz via Griesplatz and Don Bosco to Reininghaus - will fit into the redesign. Planning is still underway.
Annenstraße: "Redesign will still be an issue"
Just a stone's throw away from Griesplatz, another urban problem child, Annenstraße, is waiting for a boost. Work is currently underway at the lower end to connect the new city center relief road. "Further redesign measures will certainly be on the agenda," says the Schwentner office.
However, it is still unclear what will happen to the former Leiner site in Annenstraße. According to reports, at least a single tenant for the approximately 30,000 square meters of space is rather unrealistic.
