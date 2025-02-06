Graz eyesore to be spruced up soon

The public should contribute ideas

"Nothing has been improved on Griesplatz for far too long. A redesign is overdue," says KPÖ Mayor Elke Kahr. A corresponding planning decision is to be made in the municipal council in March. In addition to the competition tender, ideas from the public are also required. "There will be an info point on site where local residents and businesses can express their wishes," says the office of Green City Councillor for Transport Judith Schwentner. Of course, there are no details about the new square yet, but the costs for the redesign are estimated at around 16 million euros.