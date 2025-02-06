Tragedy near Parma
Heir to Wurst empire dies in helicopter crash
Three people were killed in a tragic helicopter accident near Parma in northern Italy on Wednesday evening - including 42-year-old Lorenzo Rovagnati, heir to the famous Rovagnati sausage empire.
The two pilots died along with Rovagnati, according to Italian media reports. The helicopter crashed at around 7.20 p.m. near Parma within the Rovagnati family estate. The property belongs to the Castello di Castelguelfo.
Rovagnatei had flown by helicopter from his home near Milan to Castelguelfo almost every Wednesday.
According to initial information, the helicopter, an A109 with the registration I-CPFL, had tried to land again shortly after take-off, but crashed. The dense fog and darkness could have been partly responsible for the accident. An investigation has been launched.
Pilot error or technical defect the cause?
The public prosecutor's office in Parma has already seized the flight recorder. According to broadcaster RAI, the cause of the crash is currently being investigated. Pilot error or a technical defect in the tail rotor are suspected.
Mayor: "Very humble family"
According to a report by Rai, the entrepreneur, who has been married since 2019, has two children and a third is on the way. The mayor of Noceto, to which Castelguelfo belongs, told Rai that he had known the Rovagnati family for more than 30 years. It was a very modest family and the tragedy was terrible.
The company currently has an annual turnover of more than 300 million euros. 1200 employees in 20 countries ensure its success. Lorenzo Rovagnati ran the company together with his brother Ferruccio.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
