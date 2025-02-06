Family man allegedly abused child

Public prosecutor Johannes Hartmann has a completely different view of the case: he accuses the man, who lives in the same Feldkirch housing estate as the victim's family, of taking the opportunity to approach the six-year-old girl in the playground in the summer of 2023. The accused allegedly ran his hand down the child's underpants three times and fondled her private parts. However, the girl's parents only found out about the alleged sexual assault months later - from the parents of a neighboring boy in whom the child had confided at some point. The 54-year-old was then reported to the police, and charges were brought after the investigation was completed.