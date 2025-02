Novo Nordisk: Successful year thanks to Ozempic and Wegovy

Sales growth of up to 26 percent

NovoNordisk expects sales to grow by 16 to 24 percent at constant exchange rates in the new year - which would be 2 percentage points less than in 2024, even at the peak. Operating profit is expected to increase by 19 to 27 percent at constant exchange rates in 2025. Last year, NovoNordisk earned around 128 billion kroner on a constant currency basis, 26 percent more than in the previous year.