Astrology trend
Why young people use the stars as a guide
What do the stars say? More and more young people are asking themselves this question. They are not only looking to astrology for guidance when choosing a partner, but also for personal development. This trend is also confirmed by "Krone" astrologer Barbara Weninger.
Astrology is experiencing a revival, especially among young people. A recent Statista survey shows that 61% of 18 to 24-year-olds in Germany believe in predictions from horoscopes. In France, too, a study by IFOP found that 61% of 11 to 24-year-olds believe in parasciences such as astrology. Interest has risen rapidly, especially since the pandemic.
Astrologer Barbara Weninger explains: "We live in uncertain times: War, crises, climate change - how can we believe in a good future? In a world that is often perceived as chaotic and unstable, many young people are looking for orientation and meaning. Especially since the Covid pandemic, I have noticed a noticeable increase in interest in spirituality and astrology. Looking at the horoscope can provide a sense of security here by offering a framework in which personal experiences and emotions can be categorized."
Astrology is now just a click away
Platforms such as TikTok and Instagram offer short, easy-to-consume content. There are entertaining horoscope memes, astrological explanatory videos and interactive interpretations. According to Weninger, this development has changed astrology significantly: "Social media has made astrology accessible to a wide audience. Platforms such as TikTok and Instagram present astrological content in short, easy-to-understand and entertaining formats. These presentations also promote a sense of community - you feel less alone with your topics and problems."
The increased interest is also evident in Weninger's practice: "In the last three to four years, the number of inquiries from young people has increased significantly." And what is Generation Z most interested in? According to the astrologer, it's not just about love and partnership, but increasingly about identity and personal development: "Partnership issues are naturally a topic. In the age of online dating, many people want to protect themselves from the outset and find out more about the dynamics between the zodiac signs. However, topics such as identity formation and personality development are even more important. Gen Z uses astrological interpretation more as a psychological tool."
Astrology as a pseudoscience
Although some critics dismiss astrology as pseudoscience, it has become an important tool for reflection for many young people. Weninger explains: "Young people use astrology primarily for self-discovery and to take a closer look at their personality and potential. They don't expect rigid predictions, but are looking for guidance and insights that help them to recognize challenges and development opportunities."
And what happens if a prediction doesn't come true? "Most people don't see astrology as clairvoyance, but as a guide. If a forecast doesn't come true, this is often seen as an opportunity to question one's own path more consciously and explore alternative perspectives."
Despite the boom, there is criticism from scientists who see astrology as unprovable esotericism. Weninger takes a pragmatic view: "I can understand some of the criticism. Astrology is not a science and - at least so far - cannot be proven empirically. At the same time, its subjective effectiveness should not be denied. Personally, it has helped me a lot to deal more consciously with my own potential and challenges. This is exactly what I try to pass on - that it can serve as a tool for self-reflection. However, it cannot replace responsibility for your own life."
Astrology therefore remains a matter of faith - but for many young people it is a valuable source of support in an uncertain world.
Teenagers defy social media
Logan Lane from New York was eleven years old when she got her first smartphone. Like all her friends, she spent hours on Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. At 14, her screen time exploded - until she pulled the ripcord. "My whole life was online. I was tired of it," she says.
Social media deleted, smartphone gone. Instead, she founded the "Luddite Club" at her high school. The name? A reference to workers in the 19th century who destroyed machines because they felt threatened by them. Logan and her friends see smartphones as a similar threat - to real experiences. At the meetings, they draw, read, talk about their lives and make music without digital distractions. Some have cell phones, but "old" ones - so-called dumbphones. The movement is growing, and young people in other cities are also joining together under similar names. Their goal remains the same everywhere: less screen, more real life.
