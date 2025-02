The results in Seefeld were very sobering

"Krone": How satisfied are you with the Nordic Combined Triple in Seefeld?

Christoph Bieler: "The feelings are twofold. On the one hand, I'm not dissatisfied with the team's performance, but on the other hand, the results were sobering. Johannes Lamparter was second in the mass start and close in the other races and we had four athletes in the top 9 - but we had hoped for more, after all Seefeld is one of the highlights of the season alongside the World Championships. We wanted to have someone on the podium at the end."