Saalbach is ready: “The fans can come”

The warehouses in the Glemmtaler Hof are full to bursting with barrels and pallets of all kinds of drinks. It is almost impossible to get through. "We bought 500 liters of beer to start with," laughs Jörg Schnell, junior manager of the traditional hotel. He runs one of the many catering stands in the World Cup fan zone in the center of Hinterglemm. "We're excited to see how big the rush really will be. At the last World Ski Championships in 1991, we didn't have all the trappings," says Schnell.