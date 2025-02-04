Vorteilswelt
World Ski Championships 2025

Saalbach is ready: “The fans can come”

Nachrichten
04.02.2025 09:30

The Ski World Championships start in the Glemmtal on Tuesday! Hundreds of helpers worked until the very end, transforming the center of Hinterglemm into a huge party zone. .

The warehouses in the Glemmtaler Hof are full to bursting with barrels and pallets of all kinds of drinks. It is almost impossible to get through. "We bought 500 liters of beer to start with," laughs Jörg Schnell, junior manager of the traditional hotel. He runs one of the many catering stands in the World Cup fan zone in the center of Hinterglemm. "We're excited to see how big the rush really will be. At the last World Ski Championships in 1991, we didn't have all the trappings," says Schnell.

Jörg Schnell from Glemmtaler Hof has bought 500 liters for the fans. "At least once for the first week of the World Championships."
Jörg Schnell from Glemmtaler Hof has bought 500 liters for the fans. "At least once for the first week of the World Championships."
(Bild: urbantschitsch mario)

Helpers didn't allow themselves a breather
Today, Tuesday, the wait is over. The Alpine World Ski Championships begin at 3 pm with the parallel team competition and the official opening ceremony. Hundreds of helpers worked around the finish stadium on the Zwölferkogel until Monday evening to get the slopes and village center ready for the World Championships. "We've been working non-stop for two weeks, now all that's left is the finishing touches. We're looking forward to finally getting started," says Raphael Suntinger from the Pinzgau event company Ixxalp. He was busy with the final work in the fan zone on Monday.

Raphael Suntinger worked until Monday evening
Raphael Suntinger worked until Monday evening
(Bild: urbantschitsch mario)

Just a few meters away, the official fan store for the competitions opened its doors on Monday. Whether it's caps, hoods, leiberl or drinking bottles - here you can find everything that makes the heart of every ski fan beat faster. "Business has got off to a really good start, especially the fan articles for children have been in high demand so far," says salesman Lukas Berger. And: "The crowds will be flocking here from Tuesday, but we're prepared. The fans can come now."

Police check fan zone and Medal Plaza
The police arrived in the town center on Monday for a site inspection and specifically inspected the Medal Plaza. This is where the athletes will be presented with their gold, silver and bronze medals over the next two weeks. Several concerts will also be held here. The first musical highlight: the Austropoppers from folkshilfe will perform on Thursday evening (February 5).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
Folgen Sie uns auf