No charges for assault despite choking?

Ms. S. made serious accusations against the police when she contacted the "Krone". A few weeks ago, on a toboggan run in her home town, she drew the attention of a group of German holidaymakers with two loose dogs to the obligation to keep them on a lead. Her daughter (13) and her friend had previously fled into the forest out of fear of the animals. According to S., a heated argument then broke out with the four Germans and she threatened to call the police. "Then one of the men grabbed me by the neck and pushed me against my car until I couldn't feel the ground anymore." He only let go of her when one of the women intervened.