KAC brings in a Canadian to replace Bischofberger

"Can make us stronger"

"We decided to compensate for the loss of Johannes Bischofberger, one of our key players, with a new addition who also has all the skills to be a key player for us in the last three months of the season. Kevin Clark is very experienced, he has won championships, he was a player who made the difference at many of his clubs. Out of the two or three candidates we were convinced of, we as a coaching staff and the management decided together in favor of him because we think he will make our strong team even stronger," says KAC coach Kirk Furey.