Home of Snow opens: “Beer should never run out”

It sits enthroned on the main square at the foot of the Zwölferkogel - a large, crystalline building. The "Home of Snow", during the World Ski Championships in Saalbach the meeting place for young and old, for stars from sport, politics, business and art. "It should be a place of emotions, networking, hospitality and concentrated expertise," says Ski Austria Secretary General Christian Scherer. Where it is open daily from 8.30 a.m. until midnight and where there is room for 400 people during the day and in the evening - primarily for companies, sponsors (including the "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper) and their guests. But where the focus is still on the heroes of the World Cup. "The aim is to welcome and celebrate the medal winners together on all eleven race days, regardless of which nation they come from," says project manager Christiane Gasser.