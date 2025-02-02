"Krone" in Saalbach
Home of Snow opens: “Beer should never run out”
The "Home of Snow" will become a convivial meeting place over the next 14 days and all the medal heroes will be honored there.
The "Krone" reports from Saalbach ...
It sits enthroned on the main square at the foot of the Zwölferkogel - a large, crystalline building. The "Home of Snow", during the World Ski Championships in Saalbach the meeting place for young and old, for stars from sport, politics, business and art. "It should be a place of emotions, networking, hospitality and concentrated expertise," says Ski Austria Secretary General Christian Scherer. Where it is open daily from 8.30 a.m. until midnight and where there is room for 400 people during the day and in the evening - primarily for companies, sponsors (including the "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper) and their guests. But where the focus is still on the heroes of the World Cup. "The aim is to welcome and celebrate the medal winners together on all eleven race days, regardless of which nation they come from," says project manager Christiane Gasser.
Because Austria's team were often guests in the home of their sporting arch-rivals at the World Championships in Courchevel and Méribel two years ago, this year a 125 square meter area, the Swiss Ski Stübli, has been made available to the Swiss. Otherwise, the "Home of Snow" has an Austrian flair - including ski pairs from several generations, helmets of local heroes such as Stephan Eberharter, Matthias Mayer and Benjamin Raich as well as pictures of successful Austrian athletes on the walls. A gondola furnished with benches stands on the open space in front of the "Home of Snow", a prefabricated building in the shape of the "Manhattan Cube" that has been under construction since Christmas.
4850 kilograms of meat and sausage products
Culinary delights are provided for the guests by VOI.bio and Chef Partie Catering under the direction of Andreas Birngruber; the production kitchen is located in the Ferry Porsche Congress Center in Zell am See. Where the highest quality local products are prepared, the physical well-being of the guests is guaranteed - and organic products are a top priority. After all, the Salzburg region has the highest percentage of organic farms in the whole of Europe. Around 12,000 baked goods, 4,850 kilograms of meat and sausage products, 980 kilograms of dairy products and 1,100 kilograms of fruit and vegetables were purchased for the 14 days of the event. The beverage partner is Gösser. "We should never run out of beer," laughs Gasser.
The event can look forward to welcoming numerous sporting legends, such as Franz Klammer, Annemarie Moser-Pröll and the Swiss Bernhard Russi. And: "We have invited all the Austrian world champions," says Gasser. "We will be welcoming many of them as guests."
The house will be unofficially opened this evening - when head coaches Marko Pfeifer and Roland Assinger present the 24-strong World Championship team together with Alpine boss Herbert Mandl.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
