Dancing star Andi Wojta closes his cult restaurant

"I will stay in the restaurant business!"

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my guests once again and promise them that I will not only stay in the capital, but also in the restaurant business!" Does that mean the dancing star will be back in the kitchen? "Of course, with all my classics. From the Grammel dumplings to my beef roulades and our Buchteln, we'll be serving everything," smiles Wojta.