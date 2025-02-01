"No longer makes sense"
Dancing star Andi Wojta closes his cult restaurant
Andi Wojta's Minoritenstüberl has been around for almost half a century. But now he has had to close the doors. "It no longer made sense," he says of this drastic step. He revealed to the Krone how things will continue for him now and why this does not mean the end of his career as a chef.
For many of his regulars, this news comes as bad news. But as of Friday, it's official: crowd favorite and culinary artist Andi Wojta is closing the doors of his Minoritenstüberl, in the heart of Vienna's political district. "Of course, it's not easy for me," says Wojta about the emotional ups and downs he has experienced recently. But in the end, it just didn't make sense anymore.
Closure after 49 years
"My heart is in it and it really wasn't easy for me," he says, giving an insight into his emotional state. But it is by no means negative. However, the closure after almost 50 years of operation has a purely pragmatic reason for Wojta, who, together with his TV companion Alex Fankhauser, delivered legendary TV cooking scenes: "The building is being renovated and completely refurbished, which simply takes too long for me to wait until it can be reopened."
Wojta stays in the capital
And so this closing time was the last. At least at this location, as the 53-year-old restaurateur explains to the "Krone": "Now I have my commitment to 'Dancing Stars' anyway, which I'm really looking forward to. And after that, I'll certainly continue with my culinary activities." Postscript: "In Vienna!"
"I will stay in the restaurant business!"
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my guests once again and promise them that I will not only stay in the capital, but also in the restaurant business!" Does that mean the dancing star will be back in the kitchen? "Of course, with all my classics. From the Grammel dumplings to my beef roulades and our Buchteln, we'll be serving everything," smiles Wojta.
He is still keeping quiet about the location. "But I'll let you know when the time comes!" Let's just hope he doesn't keep his guests and fans waiting too long ...
