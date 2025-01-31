Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Criticism of oil companies

“Fuel prices on highways are a rip-off!”

Nachrichten
31.01.2025 09:15

A tank of gas on freeways is almost 30 euros more expensive than at "normal" petrol pumps. ARBÖ sharply criticizes the oil companies and calls on the future Minister of Infrastructure.

0 Kommentare

If you're on a budget, you avoid them like the devil avoids holy water: highway filling stations. This is because the price differences to petrol pumps away from the high-ranking road network are enormous. ARBÖ Lower Austria has now taken a closer look: Last Wednesday, a liter of diesel cost a whopping 2.129 euros on the A1 near St. Pölten, but only 1.569 euros on Porschestraße. The ratio is similar on the A 2 near Wiener Neustadt or on the A 5 near Hochleiten in the Weinviertel. On average, a 50-liter tank is around 28 euros more expensive!

Zitat Icon

The prices cannot be explained by purely rational arguments. In the end, it is the consumers who are being asked to pay.

(Bild: ARBÖ)

Franz Pfeiffer, Präsident des ARBÖ Niederösterreich

Bild: ARBÖ

"This surcharge is outrageous and cannot be explained in a comprehensible way. It's a rip-off," says ARBÖ-NÖ President Franz Pfeiffer, taking the oil companies to task: "They're making themselves a nice pile of money from the motorists!"

Checks in the event of price differences
Pfeiffer therefore not only advises drivers to only visit these filling stations in an emergency, but also makes a demand to the future Minister of Infrastructure: "He must call in the Federal Competition Authority to check how these blatant price differences can occur." 

Pfeiffer recommends that anyone traveling during the semester break should find out about cheap fuel options along the route before setting off. "That way you can save money for your vacation fund," says the ARBÖ boss. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf