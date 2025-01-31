“Fuel prices on highways are a rip-off!”

If you're on a budget, you avoid them like the devil avoids holy water: highway filling stations. This is because the price differences to petrol pumps away from the high-ranking road network are enormous. ARBÖ Lower Austria has now taken a closer look: Last Wednesday, a liter of diesel cost a whopping 2.129 euros on the A1 near St. Pölten, but only 1.569 euros on Porschestraße. The ratio is similar on the A 2 near Wiener Neustadt or on the A 5 near Hochleiten in the Weinviertel. On average, a 50-liter tank is around 28 euros more expensive!