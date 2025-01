Where there are still good interest rates for savers

In mid-2022, the ECB heralded the end of the zero interest rate policy to combat high inflation and began to massively raise key interest rates. In a short space of time, it went up to 4.5 percent - which caused distress for many people with ongoing, variable-rate real estate financing (keyword: home builder loan). From June 2024, however, it will go down again. On Thursday, the ECB lowered the rate to 2.75 percent.