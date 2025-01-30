New mode
This is how the Champions League continues
Following the conclusion of the league phase in the Champions League, the draw for the play-off pairings is scheduled for Friday in Nyon. The clubs in places 9 to 24 will be drawn, with the top eight qualifying for the round of 16.
The entire knockout phase is played out via a tournament tree, as in tennis. For the draw, pairs of teams are formed that directly follow each other in the final table.
Among other things, this results in the constellation that Manchester City will face either Real Madrid or FC Bayern. There are no restrictions - clubs can face teams from the same country as well as teams they have already played against in the league phase.
Better-placed clubs with home rights in the second leg
In the knockout phase, first and second legs are played as usual. The teams that finish the league phase in a higher position in the table have home-field advantage in the second leg of the play-offs. In the round of 16, the directly qualified team first plays away from home. From the quarter-finals onwards, a draw will be held to determine who has home court in which match.
The first legs of the play-offs will take place on February 11 and 12, with the second legs on February 18 and 19. The round of 16 will be drawn on February 21 and will take place on March 4/5 and 11/12. The final will take place on May 31 in Munich.
Possible pairings in the Champions League play-off (draw on Friday in Nyon):
Monaco (Hütter)/Brest - Paris SG/Benfica, winner against Liverpool or Barcelona
Sporting/Bruges - Atalanta/Dortmund (Sabitzer), winner against Lille or Aston Villa
Celtic/Manchester City - Real Madrid (Alaba)/Bayern (Laimer), winner against Atletico or Leverkusen
Feyenoord (Trauner)/Juventus - Milan/Eindhoven, winner against Arsenal or Inter (Arnautovic)
