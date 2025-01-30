Sturm celebrates: “I’m still completely shocked!”

Säumel explained that his team had made "very good progress" in the Champions League. "In the beginning, there were still games where they had to learn the ropes," he said, referring to the narrow defeats in Brest (1-2) and Dortmund (0-1) under former coach Christian Ilzer. In general, however, the league phase must be assessed correctly. "Apart from Bergamo, they were all close games where we could have picked up a point or two. But to be honest, we had the necessary luck against Girona and also today," emphasized Säumel.