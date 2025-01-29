At Lake Wörthersee
Successor for “Lakeside” is in the starting blocks
The selection process for the successor to "Lakeside" has been completed. The new tenant of the top location on Lake Wörthersee is a well-known name in the Carinthian gastronomy landscape.
It took around two weeks to work through all the application documents and find the best candidate for the successor to the Wörthersee hotspot "Lakeside". Interested parties were able to present themselves and their concept on the website until January 15.
"The selection process has been completed and we would like to thank all the business owners and restaurateurs who were enthusiastic about our project," explains landlord Rene Mureny. The choice ultimately fell on a thoroughbred Carinthian restaurateur. "After careful consideration, we decided to focus on regionality and place the restaurant in the experienced hands of Stefan Sternad," says Mureny.
Sternad is well-known to the Carinthian public as the landlord of the restaurant "Der Sternberg". "This special place stands for serenity, tranquillity and mindfulness. Stefan Sternad and his team manage to combine these qualities with the dynamism of gastronomy," says Mureny, complimenting the new tenant.
For us, the focus is not only on the guests, but also on having fun with people. We are now looking forward to creating a special gastronomy experience.
Stefan Sternad, neuer „Lakeside“-Pächter
"The guests are the focus, but it's also about a great working atmosphere and team spirit," explains the new tenant. "We are looking forward to incorporating these values into our new project. We have a lot planned." You will soon be able to find out exactly how the "Marina Lakeside" will spoil its guests with culinary delights on the lake at www.marinalakeside.com.
