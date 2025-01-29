Coalition dispute
The “Sky Shield” dispute could be resolved so easily
Of all the stumbling blocks between the FPÖ and ÖVP, the "Sky Shield" missile defense initiative should actually be the smallest. Because there is much less at stake than the two parties believe. Background:
1) What the armed forces are demanding: The Austrian Armed Forces have wanted to acquire air defense missiles with a range of up to 50 km for some time - the idea was conceived before the Ukraine war - because Austria's airspace is notoriously under-defended. This class of missiles is called MRAD, which stands for Medium Range Air Defense. Placed in Vienna, it would create a protective shield over the capital that would reach as far south as Wiener Neustadt.
2) What is available on the market: Several manufacturers worldwide produce these MRAD systems. The British sell one, the Germans, the Norwegians too. "Sky Shield" is merely a purchasing and training cooperation of 22 countries that have jointly decided on the German system and want to purchase it. It is called Iris-T, comes from the manufacturer Diehl in Überlingen, and is also the favorite of the German army, if only because of its good contacts with the German armed forces.
Explanatory and promotional video of the German Armed Forces on "Sky Shield"
3) How we procure it: This does not mean that it necessarily has to be Iris-T. If Austria buys another MRAD system, such as that of the British, it would not be part of "Sky Shield" - but would still have a missile defense system. If Austria were to simply buy Iris-T directly from the manufacturer Diehl outside of "Sky Shield", it would also not be part of the alliance - but would have missile defense. "Sky Shield" is not a defensive weapon or a radar system, but merely a procurement method - without which it is also possible. An ordinary car can also be acquired in a variety of ways.
4) What this means in terms of domestic policy: Herbert Kickl could be allowed to withdraw from the "Sky Shield" shopping partnership in a publicity-effective manner in order to then build up the missile defense shield without international partners (most of whom are in NATO). Kickl could announce that he has withdrawn from "Sky Shield" as promised, and the Republic would still have the air defense it is looking for.
The only downside: the purchase as a stand-alone system would be considerably more expensive, as would the training. Experts estimate that this coalition petty war would cost taxpayers more than 100 million euros. A bitter aftertaste, as the end result would probably be the same without the "Sky Shield" purchasing partnership as with "Sky Shield".
