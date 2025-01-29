The “Sky Shield” dispute could be resolved so easily

3) How we procure it: This does not mean that it necessarily has to be Iris-T. If Austria buys another MRAD system, such as that of the British, it would not be part of "Sky Shield" - but would still have a missile defense system. If Austria were to simply buy Iris-T directly from the manufacturer Diehl outside of "Sky Shield", it would also not be part of the alliance - but would have missile defense. "Sky Shield" is not a defensive weapon or a radar system, but merely a procurement method - without which it is also possible. An ordinary car can also be acquired in a variety of ways.