FPÖ-Hofer announces:
“It will be five interesting years in parliament”
The FPÖ presented the new team for the Burgenland state parliament. Norbert Hofer will lead the parliamentary group in the future, Johann Tschürtz will be the 2nd President of the state parliament. At the same time, the Freedom Party will remain true to its old role as the controlling party.
The Blue Party wants to keep a close eye on a possible red-green state government with urgent questions, motions or even committees of inquiry. "It will be five interesting years," Hofer announces.
"Left-left government unsettles many"
At the same time, he reported on many letters from disappointed SPÖ members following Governor Hans Peter Doskozil's decision to vote for the Greens: "Forming a left-left government has unsettled and disturbed many." Hofer firmly rejected Governor Doskozil's accusation that the FPÖ had acted with "untruths or half-truths" during the election campaign. He called on the SPÖ to state the facts. He would then subject them to a check and correct them if necessary.
Mandates awarded in the provincial parliament and federal council
Mario Jaksch, Michelle Whitfield, Michaela Brandlhofer, Christian Ries, Markus Wiesler, Sandro Waldmann and Thomas Grandits will join the state parliament for the Freedom Party. Konrad Belakowitsch, who was previously Hofer's press spokesman in the National Council, will be the new club director.
Thomas Karacsony takes over the new mandate in the Federal Council. Former National Councillor Petra Wagner is said to have originally been earmarked for this function at the highest level, but was left empty-handed after a competitive vote.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
