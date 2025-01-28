“It will be five interesting years in parliament”

"Left-left government unsettles many"

At the same time, he reported on many letters from disappointed SPÖ members following Governor Hans Peter Doskozil's decision to vote for the Greens: "Forming a left-left government has unsettled and disturbed many." Hofer firmly rejected Governor Doskozil's accusation that the FPÖ had acted with "untruths or half-truths" during the election campaign. He called on the SPÖ to state the facts. He would then subject them to a check and correct them if necessary.