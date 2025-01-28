Under the influence of drugs
36-year-old threatens police officers with a sword
Under the influence of alcohol and drugs, a 36-year-old Polish national opened the door to an apartment in Spittal - with a one-meter sword in his hand ...
Officers from Spittal police station were called to an apartment because of "noise disturbance". The door was opened by a 36-year-old Polish national living in Graz with a one-meter sword in his hand.
Fist in the officer's face
The heavily intoxicated man must not have expected the police - he immediately closed the door again. Shortly afterwards, however, he probably changed his mind and opened the front door - without the sword. This time with clenched fists! The police officers tried to calm the man down, but to no avail. The 36-year-old hit a female officer in the face with his fist.
Perpetrator was visiting Spittal
However, the man was overpowered and taken to the police station in Spittal. However, it was not possible to interrogate him immediately due to his intoxication. "After the interrogation on 28.01.2025, the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt ordered the man to be released. The injured police officer remained on duty. The accused was not injured during the arrest," the officers report.
The 36-year-old, who was visiting a friend, will be charged with suspicion of resisting public authority, dangerous threats, grievous bodily harm and under the Narcotics Act once the investigation has been completed.
Youths threatened man with knife
On Tuesday morning, a 40-year-old man called the police in Faak am See. He stated that two youths rang the doorbell of his neighbor (44) because of an incident two years earlier and confronted him. Due to the noise, the 44-year-old became aware of the situation.
He asked the two teenagers, a 17-year-old girl and her 18-year-old boyfriend, to leave the stairwell. The two then insulted the attentive 40-year-old, who discovered a knife on the boy. Shortly afterwards, the two youths fled and did not hesitate to stab the neighbor's car tire.
Switchblade knife was seized
The officers were able to find the two suspects at the station. "The 18-year-old was asked to hand over the knife - a switchblade was seized. He was provisionally arrested. The 17-year-old was also taken to Faak police station for immediate questioning," said the police, describing the arrest.
The two young people tested positive for alcohol, so they were not questioned. "The 18-year-old was also given a provisional weapons ban. The public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt was informed of the incident and ordered that they be released. Further investigations are required."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
