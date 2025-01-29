Slalom night race in Schladming from 17.45 LIVE

Ski World Cup ticker
Once again before the World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, the slalom elite will be winding their way down a World Cup slope on Wednesday. The penultimate men's race before Saalbach will take place in Schladming, where the 28th Nightrace will be held on the Planai. It is not yet clear which four racers Austria's federation will send to the gate race on the final day of the World Championships. Johannes Strolz, Dominik Raschner, Michael Matt and Adrian Pertl are vying for the fourth starting place.
The red-white-red slalom specialists are still waiting for their first podium finish this winter. Manuel Feller is still in the running as last season's bullet winner and thanks to his fourth place in Val d'Isere, Fabio Gstrein can also plan on starting at the World Championships after four places between five and ten. The closest to the podium recently was Marco Schwarz, who was the best Austrian in seventh (Wengen) and sixth (Kitzbühel). On the Ganslernhang on Sunday, the Carinthian, the last Austrian Schladming winner to date in 2021, was just 24 hundredths of a second off third place.
Schwarz feels no pressure
"I have no pressure at all," said Schwarz, who only made his comeback in Val d'Isere in mid-December after a long injury break. He just has to "sort out the little things, then I'm convinced that I'll be fine again soon". He has no problem with the busy program - Sunday Kitzbühel slalom, Tuesday Schladming-RTL, Wednesday slalom. "I like it when it's all in one go," emphasized Schwarz.
The 29-year-old shares the anticipation with his teammates. "This is the best time of the year as a slalom racer. You train all year for this. We're fired up for Schladming," said Johannes Strolz, for example. "It's always great fun to race there," said Gstrein. "The night race is something very special, with so many fans there again," said Raschner. The slope invites you to take risks, "but you mustn't attack senselessly", explained the Tyrolean, who wants to "put the Alzerl on top" with his sights set on Saalbach.
Strolz needs "a little more sausage-like"
Nothing can be forced, Strolz stated. "It's just the golden mean of aggressiveness and composure" that needs to be struck. "I have the feeling that I need a little more sausage in the first round, then it should be fine." Matt and Pertl need a result most urgently on Wednesday (17.45 and 20.45) if they want to jump on the World Cup bandwagon.
Feller tried to quickly put the disappointment of ninth place in Kitzbühel behind him. When he is at the start in front of so many fans at a home race, "I will try to win by default, it doesn't matter what happened in the previous races," he explained. "The past is in the past, I can't change that," he said about the current season.
Noel comes to Schladming in top form
The strongest slalom racer of the moment is Frenchman Clement Noel, who won in Kitzbühel on Sunday. It was his fourth victory of the current season, and the Olympic champion is now also France's most successful slalom skier in World Cup history with a total of 14 victories. "I have the feeling that I'm 100 percent at it," said Noel. "At the moment, this really is my best season ever, four wins. I just hope I can keep going like this and enjoy it."
The last time a man with four slalom victories came to Schladming was Marcel Hirscher in the 2018/19 season, where he also triumphed. Noel has won once in Schladming so far, which was in 2023. The record Nightrace winner is Henrik Kristoffersen - on a par with Benjamin Raich. The Norwegian has won the floodlit spectacle four times, most recently in 2020. The German Linus Straßer has two victories (2022, 2024) to his name.
