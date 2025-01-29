Slalom night race in Schladming from 17.45 LIVE

The red-white-red slalom specialists are still waiting for their first podium finish this winter. Manuel Feller is still in the running as last season's bullet winner and thanks to his fourth place in Val d'Isere, Fabio Gstrein can also plan on starting at the World Championships after four places between five and ten. The closest to the podium recently was Marco Schwarz, who was the best Austrian in seventh (Wengen) and sixth (Kitzbühel). On the Ganslernhang on Sunday, the Carinthian, the last Austrian Schladming winner to date in 2021, was just 24 hundredths of a second off third place.