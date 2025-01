Change fixed! Bayern sign talented goalkeeper

Who will be Manuel Neuer's successor?

This means that FC Bayern is very broadly positioned in the goalkeeper position. Behind club legend Manuel Neuer, Israeli international goalkeeper Daniel Peretz has also claimed the role of first-choice deputy. Urbig is now likely to challenge him for this. It is possible that Peretz will be loaned out. With veteran Sven Ulreich, Munich also have an experienced man up their sleeve. Neuer is likely to extend his contract by another year until 2026. Who will be his successor? Alexander Nübel, who is currently on loan from FC Bayern to VfB Stuttgart but still has a contract in Munich until 2029, is the most likely candidate. Or will it be Urbig? ...