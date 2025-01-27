New Krone+ series
A good life with and for kids: what experts advise
Do you have a child and don't know how best to raise them to be a confident person? Or whether siblings would be good for your offspring? Are you struggling with space planning so that each of your children has enough room for themselves? Then our series on "A good life with and for children" is just right for you. Have a read!
Life with children is wonderful and - admittedly - can sometimes be exhausting. And yes, if we're honest: Every now and then, parents can be a little short of advice on how best to deal with certain situations or individual issues. To answer the most frequently asked questions, we have asked experts from various fields - for you.
For example, we asked whether a child actually needs siblings in order to develop well. And if so, what age gap would be best?
Also: If there are several children but only one room - what is the best way to solve the space problem? We also wanted to know whether and how mom and dad's past can affect their offspring.
Odds and ends everywhere
And we're all familiar with this: so much clutter accumulates, especially with children! Toys here, clothes there, and at some point there's nowhere left for the fifth pot set or the third soccer net.
On the other hand, tidying up is not necessarily a favorite activity for children. And sorting out old or no longer needed stuff is not particularly easy when there are always kids buzzing around. So how do you manage to clear out with children?
You'll find all this and much more at Krone+ - take a look!
Are you missing certain topics? Then feel free to write to us either here in the forum or directly to our author!
