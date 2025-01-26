Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Top for a month

Pioneers continue their hunt for the Vienna Capitals

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 13:55

Until shortly before Christmas, the Pioneers Vorarlberg's record in this ICE Hockey League was not even modest. In the 29 games up to December 21, they only managed five wins. With 20 points, the team from Feldkirch were bottom of the table, twelve points behind the tenth-placed Vienna Capitals. A month later, the world looks completely different.

0 Kommentare

The Pioneers have won eight of their last eleven games, making them the third-best team in the entire league. With only 21 goals conceded, the defense of head coach Dylan Stanley's squad has become the showpiece - only the KAC has conceded so few goals in the same period.

And suddenly things are also working in attack. As a result, they were able to beat "fearful opponents" such as Black Wings Linz - against whom they had gone scoreless in the first two games of the season and conceded eight goals - for the first time and reduce the gap to the Capitals to four points ahead of the final eight games of the basic round.

First win of the season against Villach needed 
The next step towards the pre-playoffs should be taken today. A win at home against VSV (16) and a loss for the Caps in their clash with champions Salzburg would bring them to within one point of the Viennese side. Something that not even the greatest optimists would have thought possible just over a month ago...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg Sport
Vorarlberg Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf