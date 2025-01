Nina Ortlieb: “When your nightmare becomes reality”

Bad luck with injuries

The bitter diagnosis: the racer from Vorarlberg suffered a fracture of the lower leg in her right leg during her fall on the Kandahar. The 28-year-old had only fought her way back for the umpteenth time after breaking her tibia and fibula. Her medical records are already book-filling. In addition to multiple knee operations, she has also suffered fractures in her pelvis, pubic bone, upper arm, metacarpals (3x), ankle (2x), a shoulder dislocation and rib fracture.