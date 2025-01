“I was a princess and a goddess to him”

"He said I was his princess and his goddess. At the beginning, he claimed he was a social worker, had studied psychology and would know after just a few minutes if two people belonged together. What woman wouldn't want to hear that," sighs Anita (name changed). The pretty lady was one of five women who had been seduced, manipulated and financially fleeced by a 44-year-old "women's whisperer" who had 15 criminal convictions and had been married six times.