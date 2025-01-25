Norwegian falls
Seifriedsberger and Pinkelnig jump onto the podium
Austria's ski jumpers Jacqueline Seifriedsberger and Eva Pinkelnig finished third in the super team competition at the World Cup in Zao in Japan on Saturday. The experienced ÖSV duo finished with 643.1 points, just 0.1 points behind the second-placed Norwegians Thea Minyan Björseth/Eirin Maria Kvandal. The Germans Selina Freitag/Agnes Reisch won after a total of six rounds with 4.3 points ahead of Red-White-Red.
Seifriedsberger, who totaled 93.5, 93 and 95.5 m, had put her team in the lead in the first round, Pinkelnig (92, 98, 93.5) slipped down to fourth position. From heat three onwards, the Upper Austrian and the Vorarlberg athlete were third, with things coming to a head in the final round. Reisch put the Germans ahead with 99.5 m despite a less than perfect landing. 102.5 m was not enough for Kvandal as she fell after landing. It was just enough for second place. Germany (2,243 points) is also ahead of Norway (2028) and Austria (1842) in the Nations Cup.
Before the competition, 36-year-old Pinkelnig described herself and her 34-year-old team-mate as "grannies" (grandmothers) in the battle against the mostly much younger foreign opposition. "We were definitely the oldest," confirmed Seifriedsberger. "Together we were really strong, the podium is not for the taking." Pinkelnig thought it was "super cool. The route was right." On Sunday (8 a.m.) there is still an individual competition on the normal hill on the program, Pinkelnig finished third in the first competition on Friday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.