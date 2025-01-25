Seifriedsberger and Pinkelnig jump onto the podium

Seifriedsberger, who totaled 93.5, 93 and 95.5 m, had put her team in the lead in the first round, Pinkelnig (92, 98, 93.5) slipped down to fourth position. From heat three onwards, the Upper Austrian and the Vorarlberg athlete were third, with things coming to a head in the final round. Reisch put the Germans ahead with 99.5 m despite a less than perfect landing. 102.5 m was not enough for Kvandal as she fell after landing. It was just enough for second place. Germany (2,243 points) is also ahead of Norway (2028) and Austria (1842) in the Nations Cup.