Skier suffers cardiac arrest after crash

The 69-year-old woman wanted to cross ski slope no. 3 on the Golm to an inn at lunchtime. A 17-year-old skier from Holland saw her too late below an edge of the slope and was unable to avoid a collision despite taking evasive action. There were two women with medical training nearby who immediately began resuscitating the skier. Almost at the same time as the collision, the rescue helicopter landed in the immediate vicinity due to another accident. After first aid, it flew the injured skier to Feldkirch Regional Hospital. The 17-year-old remained uninjured.