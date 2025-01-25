This Styrian title will never be forgotten

Hans Dobida was there in a leading role at the time - which is why the "who's who" of Styrian ice hockey was present on Friday when the 95-year-old "Mister Ice Hockey", who was ÖEHV President from 1977 to 1996 and also worked on the organizing committees of the 1964 and 1976 Olympic Games in Innsbruck, was bid farewell in Kalsdorf and buried at the Steinfeld cemetery.