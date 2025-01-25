Vorteilswelt
50 years of ATSE

This Styrian title will never be forgotten

25.01.2025 06:00

ATSE Graz celebrates the anniversary of its first Austrian title on Sunday against WEV. Many of the legends of yesteryear will meet up on Sunday and take to the ice of the Merkur Ice Stadium in Graz once again. Unfortunately, one of the greatest legends will no longer be there. 

50 years ago, ATSE shook up the hierarchy in Austrian ice hockey when the Eggenbergers dethroned serial champions KAC after eleven titles. The first of only two Styrian championship titles to date came in 1975, followed by the second in 1978 after two more KAC triumphs.

Hans Dobida was there in a leading role at the time - which is why the "who's who" of Styrian ice hockey was present on Friday when the 95-year-old "Mister Ice Hockey", who was ÖEHV President from 1977 to 1996 and also worked on the organizing committees of the 1964 and 1976 Olympic Games in Innsbruck, was bid farewell in Kalsdorf and buried at the Steinfeld cemetery.

He was on the IIHF Council for over twenty years and was inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame for his great services. He played a leading role in four A World Championships and was chairman at a total of 50 world championships and IIHF tournaments.

"We will miss him," says ATSE chairman Klaus Turin, who will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first ATSE title on Sunday (starting at 2:30 p.m.) in Graz-Liebenau as part of the ÖEL game against WEV.

The players of the 1974/75 Austrian champions ATSE Longlife Graz.
The players of the 1974/75 Austrian champions ATSE Longlife Graz.
(Bild: ATSE Graz)

With former provincial governor Franz Voves, the captain of the old guard, Helmut Jäger (first player, then champion coach), Kurt Hilgarth, Max Moser, Werner Schilcher, Peter Wetzer, Karl Lang, Erich Timischl and Michael Rudman, nine former champions have confirmed their attendance at the anniversary, which will be accompanied by old videos and pictures of club icon Hans Dobida, who was there when the club was founded in 1947.

"Unfortunately, ATSE is now only in the third division," says Turin, "we have dedicated ourselves to youth development." For the anniversary in front of the old stars, however, coach Losch's squad around captain Zierer and Strohmeier want to present themselves from their best side.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Volker Silli
