Province opens 41 bridge construction sites this year

A constant eye on almost 1,500 bridges

The 30 employees of the bridge construction department in the province of Salzburg monitor a total of 1,475 bridge structures, 50 tunnels and galleries, 128 retaining structures and 59 signpost bridges. "Ongoing monitoring is carried out by the road services. In addition, a structure inspection is carried out every two years, during which the current condition is compared with the documentation from the last structure inspection. Every six to twelve years, depending on the type of bridge, an inspection is carried out directly on site by experienced engineers. Here, the condition is documented and, if necessary, special in-depth inspections are carried out," explains Werner David from the bridge construction department.