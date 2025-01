This substance has the ingratiating name melamine - the word itself melts in the mouth, as it were, making you think of particularly fine confectionery. This is deceptive. Melamine is a solid, one molecule contains 15 atoms, six of which are nitrogen, the others are carbon and hydrogen. Six times nitrogen - unusual, as two thirds of the weight of the thing is nitrogen. This fact has made melamine extremely famous. More on this later.