Dispute over election info instead of money for vacation childcare

"I can't decide that without a budget resolution"

Counter from ÖVP leader Ulrike Mühl-Hittinger "That's the problem: if the other parties had agreed to the budget - and only one vote from the SPÖ would have been enough - I could release money. But it wouldn't be legal this way, as I'm now not allowed to provide funds for volunteer projects such as vacation care." Nikischer is also annoyed by the passage "We have achieved a lot" in the press release. For him, this is pure election advertising. "What was meant, of course, was hard-working municipal employees," says the city manager.