What is now to become of Stronach’s Magna Racino

The Comer Group, led by billionaire Luke Comer, has successfully completed the takeover of the Magna Racino in Ebreichsdorf (district of Baden), according to information released on Thursday. The Lürßen Group has sold to the Irishman. The new managing director Siegmund Kahlbacher was quoted as saying that the company was "determined to leverage the potential of the Magna Racino and to work together with the town, the state and the district on the development of innovative projects".