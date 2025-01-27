At the Kaffeesiederball
Experience an enchanting ball night with Campari
On February 21, the now sold-out 66th edition of the Vienna Kaffeesiederball will take place at the Vienna Hofburg and you can be there. Together with the cult brand Campari, we are giving away 2 ball tickets for the historic ball in the heart of Vienna.
The 66th Viennese Kaffeesiederball is the epitome of Viennese elegance and tradition - an evening full of waltzes and unique moments. This year, the Hofburg will once again become the largest and most beautiful coffee house in the world, where tradition and modernity merge. Under the motto "Waltz-Schani - Spring Coffee", Johann Strauss Sohn will be honored on the occasion of his 200th birthday.
Viennese coffee house culture in all its diversity is celebrated - from the floral arrangements that adorn the halls to a brilliant program with a variety of orchestras, bands and artists. Under the artistic direction of Christof Cremer, the ball will be an extraordinary, sensual experience for all guests - in the spirit of Viennese coffee house culture.
Campari as a partner of the Viennese ball season
When Vienna celebrates the ball season in waltz time, Campari adds a special touch to the nights: from the iconic Salon Campari in the Hofburg, a place of stylish encounters with the Campari Spritz, to the elegant Campari Bar in the heart of the Vienna State Opera, where the specially created Opera Ball Negroni underlines the prestige of the Opera Ball. At 20 selected balls, Milanese aperitivo charm merges with Viennese tradition and sets glamorous accents that will remain unforgettable.
At the 66th Kaffeesiederball, guests at the exclusive Campari Salon - on the second floor of the Vienna Hofburg - can expect not only the refreshingly delicious Campari Spritz, but also the perfect backdrop to experience the ball feeling with a touch of Milanese passion and enjoy the magic of the night.
Take part and win
With a little luck, you can now win 2 ball tickets for the already sold-out 66th Vienna Kaffeesiederball on February 21 at the Vienna Hofburg. You will not only experience the elegance of the Viennese ball season but also your Campari moment - a perfect symbiosis of joie de vivre and simplicity that stands for extraordinary moments of pleasure and carefree elegance. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw!
Would you like to increase your chances of winning the ball tickets? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the "Guten Morgen-Wien" newsletter. All participating subscribers and those who subscribe by the closing date on February 2 will have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
