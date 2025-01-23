First woman from Salzburg has her ticket for the home World Championships

Olympic champion also had problems at the beginning

"It's different when you're racing in training. I was also nervous, had problems with my equipment and often got it wrong," explains the 24-year-old. As far as her first World Cup appearances are concerned, however, she can take Olympic champion Petra Vlhova as a role model. The Slovakian also struggled with the transition to the elite at the beginning, only scoring points once in her first ten appearances. "I can already tell that it's a head problem," says Palla. She wants to train well before the World Championships and gain confidence in the Nor-Am Cup in Canada. "I just want to have fun there," she said before taking off.