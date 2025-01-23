"Wölbling in the heart"
ÖVP deputy aims for a change of power with computer anthem
The song "Weil Wölbling Herzenssache ist" ("Because Wölbling is a matter of the heart") is intended to inspire undecided voters for the Lower Austrian elections - Peter Hießberger is the black top candidate and could "sing" the SPÖ out of first place in the town on Sunday.
The People's Party is pulling out all the stops for the municipal elections in Wölbling, St. Pölten district. Now that SPÖ mayor Karin Gorenzel is no longer standing in the current ballot, deputy mayor Peter Hießberger senses his chance to reorganize the political orchestra in the 2,500-strong community. At the end of the heated election campaign, Deputy Mayor Hießberger also presents his own song written by a computer program.
Entitled "Because Wölbling is a matter of the heart", he wants to appeal to those who are still undecided: "An election is not a vote about the past, but about the future. And we want to actively shape it. Our heart beats in Wölbling," said the state official in an interview with the "Krone".
Financial tailwind for many new projects?
The ÖVP is focusing on the construction of a modern kindergarten and the creation of affordable housing and building plots to make the town more attractive for young families. Public transport is also to be expanded, for example with call-and-collect cabs.
Financial tailwind from St. Pölten should not be lacking. After all, Hießberger also works in the office of State Finance Councillor Ludwig Schleritzko. Short distances and good contacts have always been helpful when it comes to funding, especially in a vast country.
However, the ruling SPÖ does not want to admit defeat just yet. Daniel Zimmel should secure first place, new anthem or not ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.