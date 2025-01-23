Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Wölbling in the heart"

ÖVP deputy aims for a change of power with computer anthem

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 05:50

The song "Weil Wölbling Herzenssache ist" ("Because Wölbling is a matter of the heart") is intended to inspire undecided voters for the Lower Austrian elections - Peter Hießberger is the black top candidate and could "sing" the SPÖ out of first place in the town on Sunday.

0 Kommentare

The People's Party is pulling out all the stops for the municipal elections in Wölbling, St. Pölten district. Now that SPÖ mayor Karin Gorenzel is no longer standing in the current ballot, deputy mayor Peter Hießberger senses his chance to reorganize the political orchestra in the 2,500-strong community. At the end of the heated election campaign, Deputy Mayor Hießberger also presents his own song written by a computer program.

Entitled "Because Wölbling is a matter of the heart", he wants to appeal to those who are still undecided: "An election is not a vote about the past, but about the future. And we want to actively shape it. Our heart beats in Wölbling," said the state official in an interview with the "Krone".

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Stock Adobe)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Stock Adobe)

Financial tailwind for many new projects?
The ÖVP is focusing on the construction of a modern kindergarten and the creation of affordable housing and building plots to make the town more attractive for young families. Public transport is also to be expanded, for example with call-and-collect cabs.

Hießberger knows all the octaves of political discourse. He also wants to score points in Wölbling with a new anthem - a surprise could be in the offing. (Bild: ÖVP Wölbling)
Hießberger knows all the octaves of political discourse. He also wants to score points in Wölbling with a new anthem - a surprise could be in the offing.
(Bild: ÖVP Wölbling)

Financial tailwind from St. Pölten should not be lacking. After all, Hießberger also works in the office of State Finance Councillor Ludwig Schleritzko. Short distances and good contacts have always been helpful when it comes to funding, especially in a vast country.

However, the ruling SPÖ does not want to admit defeat just yet. Daniel Zimmel should secure first place, new anthem or not ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Josef Poyer
Josef Poyer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf