Ship as a fish hazard

Twin City Liner suspected of being a “fish killer”

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 06:00

The municipality of Fischamend wants to save Danube fish from the deadly waves of the large catamaran Twin City Liner - if necessary by taking them to court. Lawyers are already in the starting blocks.

Wriggling fish larvae, destroyed bird eggs - Daniel Albrecht, chairman of the Fishamender environmental committee, and local eco-councillor Tobias Leister are voicing this ecological lament. The two stand shuddering on the banks of the Danube in Fischamend: "The huge waves of the Twin City Liner wash the fish eggs into the dry gravel banks."

At 60 km/h through the river paradise
In order to protect the endangered species along the almost six-kilometre-long riverbank, legal action is now to be taken against Wien Holding as the operator of the liner. "The catamaran, which ploughs through the river paradise at 60 km/h, has a devastating effect on the ecosystem," says Helmut Belanyecz, a veteran angler who is deeply rooted in these areas. 

Grimly determined on the bank: Leister (left) and Albrecht (Bild: Stadtgemeinde Fischamend)
Appeal to all Danube captains
But we need to hurry: the catamaran will soon set sail again. Experienced lawyers Dr. Rudolf Gürtler and Dr. Gert Folk are now taking action on behalf of the town of Fischamend to put a stop to the death of the unprotected fauna and flora. "The consequences of fast traffic in this section of the large river are intolerable. The entire ecosystem is suffering considerably," say the two lawyers. Their (still) out-of-court appeal to all captains: "Slow down!"

