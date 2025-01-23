Twin City Liner suspected of being a “fish killer”

Appeal to all Danube captains

But we need to hurry: the catamaran will soon set sail again. Experienced lawyers Dr. Rudolf Gürtler and Dr. Gert Folk are now taking action on behalf of the town of Fischamend to put a stop to the death of the unprotected fauna and flora. "The consequences of fast traffic in this section of the large river are intolerable. The entire ecosystem is suffering considerably," say the two lawyers. Their (still) out-of-court appeal to all captains: "Slow down!"