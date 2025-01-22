Klagenfurt’s green dreams have been shattered

The electric buses would have to be ordered and would be delivered in 2026. The federal government has promised funding of 30 million, but repayment is open. "The federal government is no longer providing a subsidy. The application has been passed back and forth too often between the Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Finance," says Hafner. Four million is to be repaid annually, which is now to be split between the state and the city. The city is to pay from new funding so that the budget is not burdened.