First Trump decrees
No mourning flag for Jimmy Carter
Donald Trump has already signed numerous presidential decrees immediately after his inauguration. At the forefront of these was the decree that flags must always be flown at full height at the inauguration of US presidents.
The background to this is the death of former President Jimmy Carter at the end of December. Former US President Joe Biden ordered a 30-day period of mourning after his death. This also meant that flags on the White House, government buildings, military facilities and embassies abroad were flown at half-mast.
Trump was extremely annoyed about a flag of mourning during his inauguration ceremony. "The Democrats are very upset that our beautiful American flag may fly at half-mast during my inauguration," he said. In response, the Chairman of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, announced that the flags would be temporarily flown at full height, at least at the Capitol.
Carter voted against Trump before his death
The newly inaugurated US head of state has now ensured that the mourning period will not affect the flying of flags. The former US president died three months after his 100th birthday on December 29 at his home in Plains surrounded by his family. Carter was US President from 1977 to 1981. During his time in office, he campaigned for the Camp David Accords, for example, which paved the way for the peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. After his presidency, the Democrat campaigned for years through his foundation and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. His last years were marked by serious illness. He was able to fulfill his wish to vote against Trump in the presidential election.
