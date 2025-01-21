Graz crack: “My wife is my biggest critic”

It's crazy how this guy has immediately stepped up the 99ers' offense by a class. Defenseman Nick Bailen showed that impressively in his third game against Asiago at the latest. "I didn't train for weeks after my injury in Cologne. I noticed that in the first two games against Fehervar and Vorarlberg. But the last week of training did me good." And how: In the 8:3 win against Asiago, the former DEL and KHL "Defenseman of the Year" peppered the puck into the box in such a way that the fans just clicked their tongues.