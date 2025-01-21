Nick Bailen
Graz crack: “My wife is my biggest critic”
Ice hockey crack Nick Bailen has hit the ground running with the 99ers! The defenseman not only has plenty of experience, but also enriches the Graz team's game immensely. The 35-year-old explained to the "Krone" ahead of the home game against Salzburg (Tuesday, 18.30) why a text message to captain Holzer got the deal rolling in the first place and what wife Shelby says about his games.
It's crazy how this guy has immediately stepped up the 99ers' offense by a class. Defenseman Nick Bailen showed that impressively in his third game against Asiago at the latest. "I didn't train for weeks after my injury in Cologne. I noticed that in the first two games against Fehervar and Vorarlberg. But the last week of training did me good." And how: In the 8:3 win against Asiago, the former DEL and KHL "Defenseman of the Year" peppered the puck into the box in such a way that the fans just clicked their tongues.
The fact that a caliber like Bailen docked in Graz at all is a sensation. "I was injured in Cologne, it didn't fit so well anymore. Then my advisor and I asked around. And I sent a few text messages - including to 99ers captain Korbinian Holzer, who I used to play against. And that's how everything took its course," grins the 35-year-old, who is grateful to Holzer for arranging the transfer.
Dinner with Holzer
"I think Korbi deserves dinner," laughs the American, who was once granted citizenship of Belarus after his stint in Minsk and went on to play for the national team. However, since 2022 (and the Russian invasion of Ukraine ), Belarus has been excluded from the World Cup. Bailen has not played for the A team since then.
Always by his side in his life is his wife Shelby, who was once a professional ice hockey player herself. "She knows what's going on on the ice and also tells me when I'm playing badly. My wife is definitely my biggest critic." They have been touring ice hockey Europe together (with their ever-growing family) for twelve years.
Contract for next year
But now they want to stay in Graz for longer. Bailen also has a contract for next season. "I've won a lot of personal titles, finished second and third - but I've never been champion. I want to finally do that here!" To do so, however, he must continue to step on the gas. Like today (18.30) at home against RB Salzburg.
