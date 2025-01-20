Two colleagues killed in hotel: Trial in Vienna

Hofmann described the man concerned as a "schizophrenic serial offender" and it was highly likely that the 35-year-old would commit another punishable offense with serious consequences in the foreseeable future under the influence of the illness. The expert therefore recommended that the man be placed in a forensic therapy center for an indefinite period of time. He is currently being treated with a depot injection every four weeks, but it will take "an appropriate amount of time for the treatment to take effect", said the expert.