Jehovah’s bomber: decision on charges pending

Personal revenge as a motive

While a religious motive was initially suspected, it later turned out to be a very personal story. The suspect, 55 years old at the time, was arrested in May of the previous year. The IT technician from the district of Graz-Umgebung wanted to kill his ex-wife after a long and bitter dispute over child support. The man himself had been a Jehovah's Witness for a long time, but was disfellowshipped after the divorce.