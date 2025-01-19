Interview boycott! Fuss about Novak Djokovic

"Novak a discontinued model, throw him out"

Djokovic was referring to comments made by newsreader Tony Jones, who had made fun of Djokovic and his fans. As Jones read out the sports news live, some fans with Serbian flags could be seen behind him. "Welcome back to Melbourne Park where you can see the Novak Djokovic fans, they're fully into it. The chants are quite extraordinary," Jones said. Then he started singing himself: "Novak, he's overrated. Novak is an obsolete model. Novak, kick him out."