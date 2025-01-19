That's what's behind it
Interview boycott! Fuss about Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic in turmoil! The Serb refused to be interviewed on court after his round of 16 victory at the Australian Open - he later explained why.
After his victory over the Czech Jiri Lehecka, Djokovic was obviously not in the mood for the winner's interview with reporter Jim Courir on the court. The 24-time Grand Slam champion simply picked up the microphone, thanked the fans and left the Rod Laver Arena to boos.
At the press conference, he then explained the reasons for his appearance. Was it the fans who had treated the Serb unfairly? No! Rather, the interview boycott was triggered by a respectful incident by a reporter from Australian TV station Channel 9 - coincidentally also the employer of the on-court interviewer.
"Novak a discontinued model, throw him out"
Djokovic was referring to comments made by newsreader Tony Jones, who had made fun of Djokovic and his fans. As Jones read out the sports news live, some fans with Serbian flags could be seen behind him. "Welcome back to Melbourne Park where you can see the Novak Djokovic fans, they're fully into it. The chants are quite extraordinary," Jones said. Then he started singing himself: "Novak, he's overrated. Novak is an obsolete model. Novak, kick him out."
Here is the scene in the video:
Djokovic demands an apology
Neither the broadcaster nor Jones had publicly apologized for the incident, Djokovic said at the press conference. He had therefore decided not to give any more interviews for Channel 9. Until he receives an apology, Djokovic will continue to boycott interviews with the Australian broadcaster.
Djokovic followed up on Twitter with a video: "It was a strange situation for me on the court today," said the quarter-finalist. Djokovic had great respect for Courier and was also sorry to the fans who had traveled to the event that he had skipped the interview. "I leave it to Channel 9 to handle this as they see fit. That's all," the 37-year-old concluded.
Djokovic has already spoken to tournament director Craig Tiley: "If you want to fine me for not giving an interview on court, that's fine, I'll accept it because I feel like it's something that needs to be done."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
