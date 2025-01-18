Main round? “We have our chances there”

Anger about stupidity

Tobias Wagner was annoyed about carelessness. "We did a pretty good and cool job for 50 minutes, but unfortunately, as so often against France, we lost the plot, which is a shame. We compensate for these lapses so well, but unfortunately we miss out on a really good result because of such stupidity. I think that's an extreme shame. If we can get rid of that in the main round, a lot is still possible," said Wagner and added: "We may not play the most beautiful handball, but we're playing pretty successfully."