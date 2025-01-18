Pajovic confident
Main round? “We have our chances there”
The sensation against the record world champions failed to materialize. Austria's handball men lost their final World Championship preliminary round match against France on Saturday 27:35 (15:19) despite a spirited fight and will advance to the main round in second place. ÖHB team manager Ales Pajovic was already focusing on the main round. "We have our chances there, we're in good shape," said the Slovenian.
Their opponents in the main round in Varazdin from Tuesday are the Netherlands, Hungary and, in all probability, North Macedonia. Lukas Hutecek and Co. will take two points with them and therefore have every chance of reaching the quarter-finals.
ÖHB team manager Ales Pajovic saw positives despite the clear defeat. "I'm very, very satisfied. We stepped on the gas, played well and annoyed the French for a long time," said Pajovic to ORF and already focused on the main round. "We have our chances there, we're in good shape," said the Slovenian, who was relieved not to have another injury.
Because Lukas Herburger got off lightly. "I twisted my ankle. Since I was still able to play, I'm in good spirits," said Herburger. He was confident for the main round. "We're decimated, but we put up a good fight. If we continue to perform like this, with the energy, it's possible to get something."
Anger about stupidity
Tobias Wagner was annoyed about carelessness. "We did a pretty good and cool job for 50 minutes, but unfortunately, as so often against France, we lost the plot, which is a shame. We compensate for these lapses so well, but unfortunately we miss out on a really good result because of such stupidity. I think that's an extreme shame. If we can get rid of that in the main round, a lot is still possible," said Wagner and added: "We may not play the most beautiful handball, but we're playing pretty successfully."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.