It’s finally cold enough for curling
Those who like to play curling can now let off steam in the great outdoors. After it has been cold enough almost everywhere in the country over the past few days, the curling rinks on natural ice are back in operation in many places. Indoor facilities have been set up to compensate for problems with excessively warm winters.
Curling, popularly known as "Birnstengln", is a much-loved and practiced tradition here in Upper Austria. However, if the excessively warm winters continue - and unfortunately it clearly looks like they will at the moment - the Arab Emirates could soon serve as a role model. It is well known that Dubai has its own indoor ski slope for those who love skiing in the desert.
Artificial ice helps
It's not quite that bad here yet. However, Reinhard Grillberger, chairman of the sports shooting club in Gramastetten, knows that even covered artificial ice rinks are a trend in Upper Austria. Admittedly, they are in a completely different league to those amateur athletes who whizz their Birnstengl across the ice. After all, the Mühlviertel team even had a former world and European champion in stick shooting in their ranks in Andreas Guttenberger.
Small ponds are an advantage
Chairman Grillberger: "We teamed up with Eidenberg because they have a smaller pond that freezes over more quickly. Our pond is relatively large. When it comes to game shooting, it's just that it's becoming increasingly rare in the wild. There are already some clubs and landlords that have artificial ice rinks." For example, the Sportunion Goldwörth, the Gasthof Gierlinger in Obermühl or the artificial ice rinks at the "Wirtshaus zum Bootshaus" in Puchenau. The artificial ice rink at Gasthaus Lang in St. Ulrich im Mühlkreis is also popular. Innkeeper Michael Lang has an attraction for guests in summer with the barefoot path, and in winter he attracts guests with his "ice paradise", which he had built seven years ago: "We are particularly interesting for those parties who want planning security for their appointments. We offer an online platform for bookings, and there are also subscriptions for people who want to go shooting every week."
There have been two ice rinks for more than 35 years
Innkeeper Michael Lang is not at all happy with the fact that January is still cold: "If it's possible outside, then there's a lack of demand inside. And the season only lasts about three months." "We have two natural ice rinks that have been around for 35 or 40 years. When it gets cold, guests start asking when it will be open again," says Carolin Schimpl from Gasthaus Dunzinger in Hirschbach.
By the way: If you don't consume anything, you have to pay four euros. But that is very rare
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
