It’s finally cold enough for curling

Small ponds are an advantage

Chairman Grillberger: "We teamed up with Eidenberg because they have a smaller pond that freezes over more quickly. Our pond is relatively large. When it comes to game shooting, it's just that it's becoming increasingly rare in the wild. There are already some clubs and landlords that have artificial ice rinks." For example, the Sportunion Goldwörth, the Gasthof Gierlinger in Obermühl or the artificial ice rinks at the "Wirtshaus zum Bootshaus" in Puchenau. The artificial ice rink at Gasthaus Lang in St. Ulrich im Mühlkreis is also popular. Innkeeper Michael Lang has an attraction for guests in summer with the barefoot path, and in winter he attracts guests with his "ice paradise", which he had built seven years ago: "We are particularly interesting for those parties who want planning security for their appointments. We offer an online platform for bookings, and there are also subscriptions for people who want to go shooting every week."