Repeat offender
Drunk driver kills moped rider (16): Prison!
In September 2024, a 16-year-old was riding his moped on the Ennstal federal highway near Aich-Assach when a heavily intoxicated oncoming driver hit the apprentice with his car. All help came too late for the young man. The repeat offender has now been brought to trial.
Time does not heal wounds, as anyone who has lost a loved one knows. You only learn to live with the pain. The life of a family from the Upper Styrian Enns Valley has also been irreparably destroyed, as the death of their own child leaves a gap that can never be filled. Their 16-year-old son was taken from them completely innocently, killed by a drunk driver.
Parents of the deceased at the trial
This week, the man from Upper Styria (28), himself the father of two small children, was on trial in Leoben for gross negligence manslaughter. The parents of the young man who was killed were present at the trial.
"How do you come up with the idea of getting drunk as a skunk in a car? And not for the first time," says judge Roman Weiß. "And how many more times?" - "It was only the one time before," says the defendant with his head down and his voice low. "It was certainly only the two times you were caught," replies the presiding judge.
How do you come up with the idea of getting into a car drunk as a skunk? And not for the first time?
Richter Roman Weiß
Bild: Stockner
"Took the life of an uninvolved person"
Around five years ago, the 28-year-old was already sentenced to a 1,600 euro administrative fine after being drunk at the wheel. Apparently, however, this penalty had no effect. "This time you have taken the life of an uninvolved young person!" says the judge without mincing his words, while the mother of the deceased weeps quietly at the back of the courtroom. "This must be dealt with severely, even if the sentence of up to three years in prison is almost ridiculous," rumbles the judge.
Still 1.67 per mille an hour after the accident
The defendant tried to explain his behavior by saying that he had gotten carried away. He had had a drink at work and a colleague had even offered him a ride home. And yet the Styrian then got into the car himself - with more than 1.67 per mille alcohol in his blood. "He also has to come to terms with it," explained the defendant's lawyer. "Mistakes can happen to anyone."
He also has to come to terms with it. Mistakes can happen to anyone.
Die Verteidigerin
"Nothing can excuse or make up for your actions," said the public prosecutor in her plea. "I miss the remorse," added the lawyer for the victim's family, Alexander Haase. "After all, you got into the car cold as ice and fully aware of the risk!"
"He knows it's inexcusable"
"I'm extremely sorry," the defendant says tonelessly towards the judge at the end, tears streaming down his face. "Of course he can't make it up to me. And he also knows that it is difficult to excuse," says the defense lawyer.
The sentence: 15 months in prison. "I have a lot of sympathy, but not for this. Because an uninvolved person had to die!" said the judge in his reasoning. The defendant asked for three days to reflect.
Everyone should understand what can happen
Unfortunately, the verdict will not bring the young apprentice's parents their son back, nor their two daughters their brother. We can only hope that other drivers will take this tragedy to heart and not get behind the wheel drunk. Everyone should understand that something like this can happen. The consequences are ultimately catastrophic for everyone. Whether guilty or innocent, there are only losers on both sides...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
