Drunk driver kills moped rider (16): Prison!

"Took the life of an uninvolved person"

Around five years ago, the 28-year-old was already sentenced to a 1,600 euro administrative fine after being drunk at the wheel. Apparently, however, this penalty had no effect. "This time you have taken the life of an uninvolved young person!" says the judge without mincing his words, while the mother of the deceased weeps quietly at the back of the courtroom. "This must be dealt with severely, even if the sentence of up to three years in prison is almost ridiculous," rumbles the judge.