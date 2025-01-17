Abuse video saved: fine

Computer and cell phone seized

During a house search, the officers seized both the accused's computer and cell phone, to which the video had been uploaded. Public prosecutor Konstanze Erath credited him with the fact that he had already fully confessed to the police and had not been guilty of anything else. Judge Silke Wurzinger nevertheless sentenced the repentant man to a fine of 1260 euros. He has to pay a further 350 euros in court costs. However, he is allowed to pay off the amount in installments.