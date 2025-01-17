"It was a slip of the tongue"
Abuse video saved: fine
A 32-year-old man from Vorarlberg had to answer for storing a video showing the sexual abuse of minors on his Dropbox at Feldkirch Regional Court on Thursday.
"I am so sorry. But I hadn't even thought about the video. I was all the more shocked when the police suddenly turned up at my door", said the defendant in court. The fact that the internet never forgets anything is now all the more painful for him. This is because the State Office of Criminal Investigation found out about the young man last May.
Computer and cell phone seized
During a house search, the officers seized both the accused's computer and cell phone, to which the video had been uploaded. Public prosecutor Konstanze Erath credited him with the fact that he had already fully confessed to the police and had not been guilty of anything else. Judge Silke Wurzinger nevertheless sentenced the repentant man to a fine of 1260 euros. He has to pay a further 350 euros in court costs. However, he is allowed to pay off the amount in installments.
Judge sees "one-off slip-up"
Ms. Rat justified the sentence as follows: "The law provides for a prison sentence of up to three years. But you also confessed in court and I believe you that this was a one-off slip-up. That's why the court is refraining from imposing a prison sentence." The offender gratefully accepts the sentence. The public prosecutor also agreed with the court's decision.
