Lauda inheritance: when will your widow get her due?

This news hit home: In the civil proceedings concerning the compulsory portion for widow Birgit Lauda from the estate of Niki Lauda, it emerged on Tuesday that the Formula 1 legend is said to have been privately indebted. The Lauda Private Foundation had registered claims in the probate proceedings: Lauda allegedly owed the foundation millions - apparently for the use of a yacht - and was therefore in debt. For this reason, no compulsory portion could be paid to the widow from the estate. She receives one sixth of the assets.