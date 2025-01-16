Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Crown" in court

Lauda inheritance: when will your widow get her due?

Nachrichten
16.01.2025 08:00

On Tuesday, the court dealt with the compulsory portion for Birgit Lauda from the estate of the Formula 1 legend. The foundation's claim that Niki Lauda was privately indebted is causing a stir. The next civil trial in the never-ending case is due to take place in Vienna in March.

0 Kommentare

This news hit home: In the civil proceedings concerning the compulsory portion for widow Birgit Lauda from the estate of Niki Lauda, it emerged on Tuesday that the Formula 1 legend is said to have been privately indebted. The Lauda Private Foundation had registered claims in the probate proceedings: Lauda allegedly owed the foundation millions - apparently for the use of a yacht - and was therefore in debt. For this reason, no compulsory portion could be paid to the widow from the estate. She receives one sixth of the assets.

Amendment to inheritance law came into force in 2017
The case is curious in that the Supreme Court already determined in summer 2024 that the 45-year-old was entitled to the compulsory portion on the merits. The assets of the private foundation that Niki set up to support his family are to be taken into account in the assessment. The foundation's assets are said to be in the three-digit million range.

Zitat Icon

The establishment of a private foundation may not circumvent inheritance law. This also means that the widow may not be denied her compulsory portion.

(Bild: zVg)

Anwalt Christoph Kerres vertritt Birgit Lauda.

Bild: zVg

This is based on the Inheritance Law Amendment Act, which came into force in 2017. It sets out what the Supreme Court has already ruled in numerous previous decisions. "The establishment of a private foundation may not circumvent inheritance law. This also means that the widow may not be denied her compulsory portion," says lawyer Christoph Kerres, who represents Birgit Lauda.

Her husband died more than five and a half years ago. So when will the mother of twins (15) get her rights?

Next hearing in March
The judge closed the trial on the amount of the compulsory portion of the estate, which the "Krone" attended on Tuesday, after a three-hour hearing and will issue a written judgment. It is also possible that he will send the case to the next instance for clarification of legal issues.

With regard to the compulsory portion from the foundation's assets, separate proceedings will start in March at the Vienna Regional Court for Civil Matters. So it will still take some time ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Anja Richter
Anja Richter
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf