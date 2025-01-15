Vorteilswelt
Search for ski hooligan

Children knocked over on the piste and fled

15.01.2025 11:05

Truly no mean feat: a winter sportsman ran over the skis of two children in Vorarlberg, who fell as a result. However, the man did not look after the children, but continued his journey without paying any further attention. 

An unknown skier collided with two children from a ski school group in the Silvretta Montafon ski area in the municipality of St. Gallenkirch on Tuesday morning and hit and ran. One of the two children was injured, reported the police. The skier who fell like the children got up and simply drove on. A witness followed the man and asked him to return to the scene of the accident, but he apparently did not do so. 

The unknown skier wanted to overtake the ski school group on blue piste 51 at around 10.50 a.m. on the descent to the valley station of the Nova lift and ran over the skis of one of the children. As a result, he lost control of his skis and hit the two children. The police are asking witnesses, in particular the man who followed the skier, to contact the Schruns police station on 059133-8107.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
